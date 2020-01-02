Marvel ‘Shooting Movie Right Now’ Which Features MCU’s First Transgender Superhero

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a lot more inclusive, according to president Kevin Feige, who told an audience at the New York Film Academy that “a movie that we’re shooting right now” would feature the MCU’s first transgender superhero.

The Guardian reports: “Such a development was expected from the post-Avengers: Infinity War iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with many expecting that the character will debut in Thor: Love and Thunder, released in 2021. Fans have speculated that the only existing character who fits the bill exists in the Thor universe: Sera, who descends from a group of all-male angels but who has transitioned to a female identity.”

In December it was revealed that the MCU’s first gay superhero, in The Eternals, would be played by Brian Tyree Henry.