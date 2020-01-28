Michael Bloomberg, Justin Bieber, Martin Shkreli, Kesha, David Schwimmer, Franklin Graham: HOT LINKS

2020. Bloomberg at 12 percent in national Morning Consult poll, passes Buttigieg: “Twelve percent of Democratic primary voters supported Bloomberg in the poll, putting the former New York City mayor above former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7 percent, businessman Andrew Yang at 5 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) at 3 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden led the field with 29 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at 23 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren(D-Mass.) rounded out the poll’s top three spots with 14 percent support. KLOBUCHAR. Bloomberg needs to debate: “I’d be fine with him being on the debate stage because I think that instead of just putting your money out there, he’s actually got to be on the stage and be able to go back and forth so voters can evaluate him in that way.” PUERTO RICO. Bloomberg supports statehood. TIM GUNN. Project Runway host is in for Bloomberg.

DAVID SCHWIMMER. Friends was not diverse, but it was “groundbreaking.” “Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends.”

FRANKLIN GRAHAM. Thousands sign petition to keep anti-LGBT evangelist from speaking in London: “He persuades audiences that LGBT+ people don’t deserve to have families,” the petition’s creators state. “He stands on stages in huge arenas warning people of the consequences of being gay, threatening impressionable young people with the ‘flames of hell’.”

DRIP DRIP DROP. And the next Disney classic to get a live-action remake is…

MATT BOMER. Should he play Tom Brady?

MARTIN SHKRELI. Feds and New York sue “pharma bro” for hiking price of AIDS drug Daraprim: “We filed this lawsuit to stop Vyera’s egregious conduct, make the company pay for its illegal scheming, and block Martin Shkreli from ever working in the pharmaceutical industry again,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “We won’t allow ‘pharma bros’ to manipulate the market and line their pockets at the expense of vulnerable patients and the health care system.”

FLORIDA. Anti-LGBTQ schools getting school vouchers: “In Florida last year, 156 private Christian schools with these types of anti-gay views educated more than 20,800 students with tuition paid for by state scholarships, an Orlando Sentinel investigation found.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Kesha “Tonight”.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/DiGUnl7kEOw?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY 2. Justin Bieber featuring Kehlani “Get Me”.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/eI_ifdDi1R4?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

TOO MADE UP FOR TUESDAY. Luke Evans.