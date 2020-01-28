Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.7 Earthquake Rocks Jamaica, Cuba

A tsunami warning has been issued after a 7.7 earthquake struck between the coasts of Jamaica and Cuba.

Accuweather reports: “The earthquake was originally rated a 7.3 by the USGS, but was later upgraded to a 7.7. The epicenter of the earthquake was 72 miles (117 km) northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and was shallow with a depth of just 6.2 miles (10 km). Tsunami waves as high as 1 meter are possible along some coasts of Belize, Cuba, Hondura, Mexico, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).”