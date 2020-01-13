Pete Buttigieg Addresses Disruption by ‘Black Lives Matter’ Activists in Iowa: ‘I’d Like for Us to Talk About it Respectfully’ — WATCH

Pete Buttigieg was interrupted by Black Lives Matter activists at a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday. The activists were challenging Buttigieg’s record with the Black community in South Bend.

Said Buttigieg: “I think your facts are a little wrong, so I’d love a chance to talk with you about it, but I’d like for us to talk about it respectfully. Can we agree that we can talk about this respectfully?”

Replied one activist: “We’ve been trying to talk to you in South Bend, Pete. We’ve been trying to open that dialogue.”

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg was interrupted by Black Lives Matter protesters here in Iowa challenging his record as South Bend Mayor—he told them, “I think your facts are a little wrong, so I'd love a chance to talk with you about it, but I'd like for us to talk about it respectfully.” pic.twitter.com/dYO106Jyzz — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) January 13, 2020

Pete Buttigieg supporters shouting “USA-USA-USA” over black activists in Iowa.#BlackLivesMatter still drowns them out! ✊🏼



pic.twitter.com/Z0ljdhvqHg — Tania Singh (@TwinklingTania) January 13, 2020

Protestors from Black Lives Matter are escorted out, after interrupting tonight’s @PeteButtigieg rally in Des Moines pic.twitter.com/BtEOPfCMLy — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) January 13, 2020

The Hill reports: “The disruption comes just days after a Buttigieg campaign event in California was visited by roughly a dozen Black Lives Matter protesters, several of whom told the Los Angeles Times they were from Buttigieg’s hometown of South Bend. Those protesters added that their travel was funded by an outside group, though they clarified they were not funded by any presidential campaigns.”