Israeli Education Minister Asked About Gay Kids: ‘Thank God, My Children Grew Up in a Natural and Healthy Way’

Israel Education Minister Rafi Peretz, who last year endorsed gay conversion therapy, was asked by a top Israeli newspaper how he would react if one of his kids turned out to be gay.

Said Peretz: “Thank God, my children grew up in a natural and healthy way. They are building their homes on the basis of Jewish values. I don’t bother my head with ‘what if’ thinking.”

The remarks sparked impromptu tolerance classes, the New York Times reports, and a rebuke from Justice Minister Amir Ohana, an out member of Netanyahu’s Likud party who has children with a same-sex partner.