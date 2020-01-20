Trump Had Mar-a-Lago Fumigated After Visit from AIDS-Afflicted ‘Fixer’ Roy Cohn: BOOK

Roy Cohn / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller / PD

Donald Trump had Mar-a-Lago fumigated in 1986 after he was paid a visit by his former friend and fixer Roy Cohn, who was dying of AIDS. The story appears in a new book called The Fixers which contains profiles of Trump’s relationship with Cohn, as well as Michael Cohen and other men who helped Trump fight legal cases and bad publicity.

Newsweek reports: “By 1986, Cohn, ‘whose homosexuality and promiscuity were an open secret,’ the book says, was in the last few months of his life, dying as a consequence of AIDS, though he denied this publicly and claimed to be fighting liver cancer. Early that year, Trump ‘invited Cohn for what seemed like a farewell dinner at Mar-a-Lago… At the table, the place settings were ornate, and a gold candelabra rested on the table. Guests paid tribute to the dying lawyer,’ the book says.”

The book said Trump was often sentimental about Cohn but reported that after Cohn’s last visit to Mar-a-Lago when he was in the final stages of AIDS, Trump told guests, “I had to spend a fortune to fumigate all the dishes and silverware.”

Check out the videos below for more on Trump’s relationship with Cohn.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/f5xFRwT-iAk?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript> Where’s My Roy Cohn?