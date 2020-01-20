Arrest Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. Rescinded in Locker Room Butt Slap Incident

A New Orleans police officer has backtracked and decided not to press charges against NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. after a video of the Browns receiver slapping the butt of a police officer in the Mercedes-Benz superdome locker room went viral. The slap took place following LSU’s national championship victory last week.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

ICYMI: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Wasn’t Offended’ Over Speculation That He’s Gay: ‘Love Is Love’

NOLA.com reports: “The 48-year-old stadium police lieutenant by Friday had given a signed affidavit to the NOPD stating that he did not wish to press charges against Beckham, 27, who had been accused of simple battery. A law enforcement source confirmed that Magistrate Court Commissioner Brigid Collins recalled Beckham’s arrest warrant at the request of the NOPD and the security guard. The police’s request to the judge included a signed affidavit from the victim explaining that he did not wish to pursue criminal charges.”