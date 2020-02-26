Texas GOP Official: Recognizing Gay Republicans Would Be Like Approving ‘Advocacy Groups for Murderers, Burglars, Adulterers or Fornicators’

The Texas chapter of the gay conservative group Log Cabin Republicans has been trying to be recognized as a party affiliate by Texas GOP officials for years. They have been denied a hospitality booth at state conventions.

This year is no different. The State Republican Executive Committee is expected to deny the LCR credentials at the Texas GOP State Convention. Why Log Cabin Republicans continue to show fealty to a party that hates gay people and wants to deny them rights is a good question, but former LCR Houston official Marco Antonio Roberts let his frustrations be known about the stonewalling of the group in a lengthy post on Facebook.

Sue Evenwel / Facebook

Sue Evenwel, the chairwoman of the Titus County Republican Party and a member of the State Republican Executive Committee filled Roberts in.

“LCR members have total access to the entire Republican party experience.,” Evenwel wrote in a comment on Roberts’ post. “As individuals they are Pct. Chairman, Deputy Volunteer Voter Registratrs, Republican election workers, convention delegates, convention committee members and are able to testify during hearings. The only thing being questioned is Republican convention booth policy. That’s the big issue and difference. As a group it is no longer about an individual participating, but it is an express advocacy group, and the LCR’s unique identity is homosexuality which is in conflict with the principles & platform of the Republican Party.”

Added Evenwel: “The party would also not allow express advocacy groups for murders, burglars, adulterers or fornicators, yet there may be some among us dealing with those issues who are also Republicans working and voting for our candidates.”