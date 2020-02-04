Bernie Sanders Gives ‘Modified’ Victory Speech in Iowa as Official Results are Delayed: WATCH

Bernie Sanders gave a modified victory speech on Monday night amid the Iowa caucus election chaos.

Said Sanders: “I imagine, have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced, and when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa.”

NBC News reports: “Sanders’ speech was largely the victory speech he had planned, but ‘with modifications,’ a senior Sanders aide told NBC News. The aide said the campaign chose to give the speech before results in order to take advantage of the window of media attention.”

Common Dreams reports: “After a ‘debacle‘ with the Iowa Democratic Party’s inability to release official results for the state’s first-in-the-nation primary event on Monday night, the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders cited the “interest of transparency” by releasing a portion of their internal figures—representing data from nearly 40 percent of precincts in the state—that showed the candidate coming out on top. ‘We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed,’ said Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to the campaign, in a statement released shortly after 12:15am local time in Iowa.”