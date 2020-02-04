Pete Buttigieg: ‘By All Indications, We Are Going on to New Hampshire Victorious’ — WATCH

Pete Buttigieg gave a speech to supporters in Iowa Monday night amid caucus chaos in Iowa that delayed the official results until later on Tuesday.

Said Buttigieg: “So we don’t know all the results. But we know by the time it’s all said and done—Iowa, you have shocked the nation! By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious!”

Buttigieg is one of several candidates to rally supporters as technical issues have delayed results of Iowa caucuses.

Buttigieg’s victory lap enraged opponents (and perhaps a fleet of Russian bots) on Twitter, where the hashtag “#MayorCheat” trended.

Buttigieg appeared on CBS This Morning to discuss his statement and the internal results he had received from his campaign.

“It was a phenomenal night for us,” said Buttigieg, based on internal results from over 1,200 districts.

Said Buttigieg: “Looking at all the data that we’ve got it was an extraordinary night. And we are absolutely victorious coming in to New Hampshire. This is a campaign where we launched a year ago, people said … we shouldn’t even be here, and now here we are in the position that we’re in coming in to New Hampshire for what we think would be another historic night a week from today.”