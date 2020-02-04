Elizabeth Warren Campaign: ‘[Anyone] Saying They Won is Contributing to the Chaos and Misinformation’

Elizabeth Warren told supporters on Monday night that the Iowa caucuses were still too close to call: “We don’t know all the results tonight, but tonight has already showed that Americans have a deep hunger for big structural change to make our economy and our democracy work for everyone.”
Politico reports: “Warren campaign chief strategist Joe Rospars, meanwhile, took sharp jabs at Buttigieg and Sanders on Twitter, writing that ‘Any campaign saying they won or putting out incomplete numbers is contributing to the chaos and misinformation.'”