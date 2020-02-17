New Bloomberg Ad Blasts Bernie Bros: WATCH

Mike Bloomberg responded to accusations by Bernie Sanders that his past policies fail to generate the “energy and excitement to defeat Donald Trump” by releasing an ad featuring a montage of online threats made by Sanders supporters against rival candidates.

Mediaite reports: “Including screenshots of tweets, the Bloomberg ad included comments like ‘vote Bernie or bad things will happen,’ texts threatening someone where they live and ‘your kids go to school,’ and a cartoon suggesting Death was killing the supporters of Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Vice President Joe Biden. The ad concludes with a Sanders clip saying it is important for people who hold different views to be able to engage in a civil discourse, ending with the Bloomberg campaign asking, ‘really?'”

We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of "energy" is not going to get us there. https://t.co/bPuUZMs2d6 pic.twitter.com/Tdp6mpWjcX February 17, 2020

