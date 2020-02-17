Connor Jessup and Miles Heizer Reveal They’re Dating in Belated Valentine’s Day Instagram Post

Locke and Key star Connor Jessup revealed he’s in a relationship with 13 Reasons Why star Miles Heizer in a belated Valentine’s Day post on Instagram.

Jessup, who came out as gay last June, posted a selfie with Heizer and wrote, “I’m late but I love you, you’re good, you make me better, happy v+1 day 💚”

Heizer responded witha green heart and crying emoji: “💚😭”

Both actors are 25 and have long resumes as child actors, Heizer in recurring roles on ER and Parenthood, and Jessup on TNT’s Falling Skies. Heizer also played Cal Price in the gay-themed feature film Love, Simon.

Said Jessup last June in his coming out post: “I’m grateful to be gay. Queerness is a solution. It’s a promise against cliche and solipsism and blandness; it’s a tilted head and an open window. I value more everyday the people, movies, books, and music that open me to it. If you’re gay, bi, trans, two-spirit or questioning, if you’re confused, if you’re in pain or you feel you’re alone, if you aren’t or you don’t: You make the world more surprising and bearable. To all the queers, deviants, misfits, and lovers in my life: I love you. I love you.”