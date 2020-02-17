Gay NYC Doctor Sues Hospital, Says He Was Bashed by Homophobic Supervisors Who Called Him Member of the ‘Ass to Mouth Crew’

Brooklyn Hospital Center

A gay former doctor at The Brooklyn Hospital Center is suing for discrimination, claiming his supervisors created a hateful work environment in which he and LGBTQ patients of the hospital were regularly mocked.

The New York Post reports: “Dr. Chad Jensen, a surgical resident, said one supervisor referred to him as a member of the ATM or ‘ass to mouth crew,’ and others made vulgar jokes at his expense. Dr. Armand Asarian, the surgical residency program director, and Dr. Sandeep Sirsi, the associate director, ‘regularly made hateful, anti-gay comments about their gay patients and unscientific judgments that these patients’ own ‘lifestyle’ caused their illnesses,’ Jensen alleges in his suit.”

Both doctors have since left the hospital: “The 2018 suit filed in Brooklyn Supreme Court seeks unspecified damages and for the hospital to conduct anti-bias training.”