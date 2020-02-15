Bloomberg Campaign Refuses to Deny He’s Considering Hillary Clinton as Running Mate

Mike Bloomberg is mulling the idea of asking Hillary Clinton to be his running mate based on polling that favored the pairing, according to the Drudge Report.

Wrote Drudge: “Drudge has learned that Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from New York to homes he owns in Colorado or Florida, since the electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS from the same state…”

The NY Daily News reports: “Bloomberg’s presidential campaign pointedly refused to deny reports on Saturday that he is considering Hillary Clinton as a possible running mate. ‘We’re focused on the campaign and the debate not vice presidential speculation,’ said Jason Schechter, chief communications officer for Bloomberg’s campaign.”

Clinton talked to Ellen last week about the possibility of joining a Democratic ticket: “Well, that’s not going to happen. But no, probably no. I never say never because I believe in serving my country, but it’s never going to happen.”