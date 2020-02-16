Buttigieg Responds to Rush Limbaugh Attacks: I’m Not Going to Be Lectured by Anybody Who Supports Trump as the Moral Leader of the U.S.’ — WATCH

On both FOX News Sunday and CNN’s State of the Union, Pete Buttigieg was asked about remarks made this week by conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh and former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka.

This week Limbaugh asked viewers if they could see “Mr. Man” Donald Trump “having fun” with Buttigieg kissing his husband on stage, and theorized that Democrats are wary of it too. Limbaugh also asked viewers how they would explain Buttigieg kissing his husband to their children.

Said Buttigieg to Chris Wallace: “I’m in a faithful, loving, committed marriage. I’m proud of my marriage. I’m proud of my husband. I’m not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald J. Trump as the moral as well as political leader of the United States. America has moved on and we should have politics of belonging that welcomes everybody. That’s what the American people are for. I’m saddened for what the GOP has become if they embrace that kind of homophobic rhetoric.”

February 16, 2020

Buttigieg made similar remarks to CNN’s Dana Bash: “I love my husband, I am faithful to my husband. On stage, we usually just go for a hug, but I love him very much. And I am not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”