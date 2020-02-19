Rappers Young Thug, Boosie Badazz Attack Dwyane Wade and Daughter Zaya in Transphobic Social Media Posts

Boosie Badazz / Young Thug

Rappers Young Thug and Boosie Badazz separately felt they had to come at NBA star Dwyane Wade and his 12-year-old daughter Zaya, posting separate transphobic rants to social media commenting on Zaya’s gender identity.

Wade has been creating awareness about gender identity in recent talk show appearances and interviews, discussing Zaya’s decision to identify as she/her.

Wade told Robin Roberts this week that Zaya has known her gender identity since the age of three and came to him and wife Gabrielle Union to explain it to them.

Said Badazz in a video posted to Instagram: “I gotta say something about this sh*t, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too f**king far, dawg. That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon’ be. They don’t have sh*t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone—how he gon’—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg. Don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gon’ be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Don’t—and dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there year. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f**king dick off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You f**king trippin’, dawg.”

Young Thug posted a message on Twitter which was later deleted: “All I wanna say to dwade son is ‘GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self.”

He later tweeted: “You’re gods [sic] best creation.”