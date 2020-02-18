Cher Endorses Joe Biden: ‘I Know and Believe in Him, Even if Some Think He’s a Lost Cause’

Cher on Monday endorsed Joe Biden for president, tweeting “good luck today and everyday Joe Biden. she added, “What a good, wise, kind man you are. But I won’t turn my back on you now that you’re struggling. Many times in my life people said, ‘she’s untalented, too old for movies, music, the stage.’ Don’t give up Joe. ‘Your head is bloodied, but unbowed.’

Cher followed it up with another tweet: “This will most likely be unpopular, but last night I asked myself, ‘who would I be, if I denied a man I know and respect for a shiny, new, tech savvy billionaire?’ Joe’s made mistakes, like all of us, but I believe he would be honest, smart, civil president who doesn’t have to learn on the job.”

Cher later responded to a follower who said they were still undecided: “He definitely can be president. But know social media. Bet writes things down. He’s an honest, kind, civil man. He has some amends to make, but I know him and believe in him, even if some people think he’s a lost cause. I believe lost causes are the ones to fight for and WTF is Bloomberg?”