Rosario Dawson Says She Didn’t Come Out as LGBTQ in 2018, But She Is Now

In a new interview, actress Rosario Dawson discusses a 2018 Instagram post which many interpreted as her coming out as LGBTQ.

Dawson told Bustle that she wasn’t coming out then, but she is now: “People kept saying that I [came out]… I didn’t do that. I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now. … I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Dawson has been dating former presidential candidate Cory Booker for the past 18 months, something she also speaks about with Bustle: “It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” she says. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter. But in each other I think we found our person.”