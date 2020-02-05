‘Cherry Pop,’ ‘Magic Mike,’ ‘Hot Guys with Guns’ and Everything Else Streaming in February on HBO, Amazon, Hulu, Netflix

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party, Princess Cyd and more.



Cherry Pop (2017), available Feb. 1 on Hulu

Legions of RuPaul’s Drag Race queens make the jump-split onto the big screen (or at least the feature-length small screen) in this charming film. Stars like Latrice Royale, Bob the Drag Queen, Detox and more flesh out this story about a green queen at a divey drag bar.

Magic Mike (2012), available Feb. 1 on Amazon

We could tell you about how the plot and cinematography of this film is better than it needs to be, but that’s not why you’re watching, right?

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015), available Feb. 1 on Hulu

Are the kids all right? Teens are swimming in crises of faith and identity in this film centering around a pool party. Co-starring Joe Keery (Stranger Things), the film folllows the titular son of a preacher and his group of friends. The movie has won praise for the nuance it brings to religious issues, but the film still veers more closely to melodrama than prestige.

Hot Guys with Guns (2013), available Feb. 1 on Hulu

The buddy-cop movie gets a gay twist in this indie comedy forcing exes to work together to crack a case.

Princess Cyd (2017), available Feb. 15 on Hulu

A strong, female-led cast anchors this story of a Gen-Z teen spending the summer with her aunt in Chicago. A deconstruction of sexuality and labels ensues. Written and directed by Stephen Cone (same as Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party, above), the film is another sensitive, sincere drama that filters the queer experience through multi-dimensional characters.

What are you streaming this month?

