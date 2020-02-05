‘Cherry Pop,’ ‘Magic Mike,’ ‘Hot Guys with Guns’ and Everything Else Streaming in February on HBO, Amazon, Hulu, Netflix

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party, Princess Cyd and more.
Cherry Pop (2017), available Feb. 1 on Hulu
Legions of RuPaul’s Drag Race queens make the jump-split onto the big screen (or at least the feature-length small screen) in this charming film. Stars like Latrice Royale, Bob the Drag Queen, Detox and more flesh out this story about a green queen at a divey drag bar.
Magic Mike (2012), available Feb. 1 on Amazon
We could tell you about how the plot and cinematography of this film is better than it needs to be, but that’s not why you’re watching, right?
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015), available Feb. 1 on Hulu
Are the kids all right? Teens are swimming in crises of faith and identity in this film centering around a pool party. Co-starring Joe Keery (Stranger Things), the film folllows the titular son of a preacher and his group of friends. The movie has won praise for the nuance it brings to religious issues, but the film still veers more closely to melodrama than prestige.
Hot Guys with Guns (2013), available Feb. 1 on Hulu
The buddy-cop movie gets a gay twist in this indie comedy forcing exes to work together to crack a case.
Princess Cyd (2017), available Feb. 15 on Hulu
A strong, female-led cast anchors this story of a Gen-Z teen spending the summer with her aunt in Chicago. A deconstruction of sexuality and labels ensues. Written and directed by Stephen Cone (same as Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party, above), the film is another sensitive, sincere drama that filters the queer experience through multi-dimensional characters.
What are you streaming this month?
All films coming to Netflix
Available February 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Available February 3
Sordo – Netflix Film
Available February 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Available February 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist – Netflix Documentary
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Available February 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Horse Girl – Netflix Film
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Available February 8
The Coldest Game – Netflix Film
Available February 9
Polaroid
Available February 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Netflix Film
Available February 14
Isi & Ossi – Netflix Film
Available February 15
Starship Troopers
Available February 21
A Haunted House
Babies – Netflix Documentary
System Crasher – Netflix Film
Available February 22
Girl On The Third Floor
Available February 23
Full Count
Available February 25
Every Time I Die
Available February 29
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Available February 28
All The Bright Places – Netflix Film
La trinchera infinita – Netflix Film
Available February 29
Jerry Maguire
All films coming to Amazon
Available February 1
Beat the Devil
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Buffalo ‘66
Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Crashing Through Danger
Dick Tracy
Earth Girls Are Easy
Emergency Landing
Father Steps Out
Ghost
Guess What We Learned In School Today?
High Voltage
Judgment Day
Little Tough Guy
Lord of War
Magic Mike
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
North of The Border
People Are Funny
Posledniy Bogatyr
Precious
Southie
Taken Heart
The Big Lift
The Fabulous Dorseys
The Last Stand
The Little Princess
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Spy Next Door
Touched with Fire
Available February 2
Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral
Available February 3
The Cabin in The Woods
Available February 4
Jallikattu
Available February 5
Warrior
Available February 6
Disaster Movie
Available February 7
Honey Boy – Amazon Original movie
Available February 9
Alive
Available February 12
The Farewell
Available February 15
American Ultra
Danger Close
Available February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Available February 18
Super 8
Available February 21
Ice Princess Lily
Available February 25
Run the Race
All films coming to Hulu
Available February 1
300
28 Days Later
Adam
All About E
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Buffalo ’66
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cherry Pop
Earth Girls are Easy
For Colored Girls
The Fugitive
Getting Go: The Doc Project
Ghost
The Girl King
Hitch
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party
Hot Guys with Guns
John Q
Judgement Day
The Last Stand
The Last Warrior
Liz in September
Lord of War
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Margarita with a Straw
Ms. Purple
Menace II Society
Mimic
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Naz and Maalik
The Phantom of the Opera
Precious
Robin Hood
Say Anything
Southie
The Spy Next Door
Those People
Touched with Fire
Vegas Vacation
When Harry Met Sally
Where We Go From Here
Available February 2
A Madea Family Funeral
Available February 3
The Cabin in the Woods
Available February 5
Warrior
Available February 6
Angel of Mine
David Crosby: Remember My Name
Disaster Movie
Wrinkles the Clown
Available February 9
Alive
Available February 12
Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Available February 13
Mister America
Available February 14
Beverly Hills Ninja
From Hell
Racetime
Radioflash
Villains
Available February 15
28 Hotel Rooms
American Ultra
Anchor and Hope
Monogamy
Princess Cyd
Available February 18
Super 8
Available February 19
Getaway
Available February 22
The Prince
Available February 25
Run the Race
Available February 28
After the Wedding
All films coming to HBO
Available February 1
Alita: Battle Angel
Cake
Casino Royale
Casino Royale
Defending Your Life
Due Date
The Honeymooners
Hostel (Extended Version)
Hostel Part II (Extended Version)
In A World…
The Island
Intolerable Cruelty
Last Chance Harvey
Last Tango in Paris
The Others
Prisoners
Punch-Drunk Love
Quantum of Solace
Side Effects
The Skulls
The Skulls II
The Skulls III
The Thomas Crown Affair
Valkyrie
Voyage of the Damned
Winter’s Bone
Available February 6
Storks
Available February 8
Ma
Available February 15
Shaft
Available February 22
Annabelle Comes Home
Available February 29
Anna