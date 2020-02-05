In Historic Break with Party, Mitt Romney Says He’ll Vote to Convict Trump

Expected by Republican colleagues to vote to acquit Donald Trump, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said today that he would vote to convict the president for abuse of power. Romney is the first GOP senator to break from his party and the first senator in history to vote to convict a same-party president in an impeachment trial.

Said Romney: “The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did. … The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust. What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault under electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. … I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am. I take an oath before God as enormously consequential.”

Here's Mitt Romney saying he is "only one vote" but knowing he's standing on the right side of history. Romney will be the first Senator to vote against a President from his own party. @SenatorCollins should take notes-this is what leadership looks like. pic.twitter.com/U4rWDmIs6B February 5, 2020