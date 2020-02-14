Christian Author: ‘Perverted’ Pete Buttigieg Kissing His Husband Signals the Death of America

Bert Farias (Twitter)

As we mentioned last week, anti-gay attacks against Pete Buttigieg are on the rise in the wake of his emergence as a frontrunner in the Democratic presidential field.

Following Buttigieg’s apparent victory in Iowa, hate group leader Bryan Fischer said his “sexual conduct” makes him a bad “role model for America’s children.”

Then, after Buttigieg finished second in New Hampshire, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh questioned how it will look when Buttigieg kisses his husband on stage after a debate against “Mr. Man Donald Trump.”

On Thursday, conservative CNN commentator Ben Shapiro defended Limbaugh, saying Buttigieg simply isn’t masculine enough for the general election.

Now, we have a more extreme example.

In a column published Friday by influential Christian site Charisma News, preacher and author Bert Farias writes that according to the Bible, Buttigieg is in fact “deserving of death.”

“In the name of progressivism we now have a male presidential candidate who has a husband whom he publicly introduces and even kisses without shame, while millions of Americans applaud and approve,” Farias writes. “In fact, when those who practice such things that are ‘deserving of death’ also approve of others who practice them (Rom. 1:32), it is one of God’s final signs of His wrath on a society. This is a description of gay activism and constantly pushing for its normalcy and marginalizing those who disapprove. This is present-day America. How far we’ve fallen! When millions of Americans applaud Pete Buttigieg and his ‘husband,’ it is the death rattle of a nation.”

In a lengthy Valentine’s Day companion piece on his own website, which is ironically called “The Flaming Herald,” Farias further obsesses about Buttigieg kissing his husband and includes several photos of shirtless men at LGBT Pride celebrations.

AMERICA’S DECADENCE AND THE AWFUL FATE OF PERVERTED MEN https://t.co/Am3N3hdPUg pic.twitter.com/WaGIiMvZAc — Bert Farias (@BertFarias1) February 14, 2020

“I can’t seem to get the image of the Democratic presidential candidate Pete ‘Petunia’ Buttigieg introducing and kissing his husband Chasten (talk about a name for an alien entity appearing as an angel of light) out of my mind,” Farias writes. “Just as Obama’s lighting up of the White House in the rainbow gay pride colors on that fateful evening in June of 2015 when same sex marriage was legislated, this image is another signpost in the death march of a nation. According to Scripture, these sort of defiant acts always signal the beginning of the end of a society. The shock effect on this sort of heinous thing continues to be reduced as millions of people keep being numbed and desensitized to it.”

More from Farias below via Twitter.

Go ahead and call me a homophobic bigot. Truth is truth no matter how many oppose it. A SOBER REMINDER: APPROVING OF HOMOSEXUALITY IS DESERVING OF DEATH https://t.co/Iy9HCU61iW via @holyfireorg #homosexuality #Buttigieg #satanicphilosophy #deathrattle #saveAmerica #savethechurch — Bert Farias (@BertFarias1) February 12, 2020

At the expense of being called a homophobic bigot I release the word of God on holy fire! AMERICA'S DECADENCE AND THE AWFUL FATE OF PERVERTED MEN https://t.co/Am3N3hdPUg via @holyfireorg #truth #fire #homophobic #Godis #repent #turntoChrist — Bert Farias (@BertFarias1) February 14, 2020

