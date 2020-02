Sam Smith dropped the title track from their third studio album To Die For on Friday, and it’s a brooding ballad with a Donnie Darko sample. The music video, directed by Grant Singer, takes place in a wig shop where Smith’s bald mannequin sings about their inability to find someone to love.

“I wrote the song with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in L.A. during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx,” said Smith.