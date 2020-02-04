Adam Lambert and Nile Rodgers Offer Up ‘Roses’, Announce Vegas Gig — LISTEN

Adam Lambert has released “Roses”, the first single from the second half of his album Velvet, due out on March 20. Nile Rodgers, enlisted by Lambert on the track, has infused it with his trademark funk.

Lambert also announced a mini-residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas on April 22 and 24-25: “Tickets go on sale Feb. 8 for Velvet, his three-night limited engagement at Venetian Theatre. These will be his only solo dates in the U.S. this year. Lambert will tour the 13-song Velvet across Europe starting in Manchester, U.K. on Aug. 30 for the Manchester Pride festival, before playing London’s Wembley Arena and making his way across Europe concluding in Helsinki on September 12.”