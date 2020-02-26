Rep. Jim Clyburn Gives Emotional Endorsement to Joe Biden: WATCH

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), called the South Carolina Democrats’ “kingmaker” by some, today endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Said Clyburn, in an emotional address: “I know Joe, we know Joe, but most importantly Joe knows us.”

TPM reports: “Clyburn infused his words with a note of urgency, saying that the country has reached an ‘inflection point.’ He described being jailed during his heroic efforts on the front lines of the civil rights movement, but how he never feared for the future of the country until now. ‘It is time for us to restore this country’s dignity — this country’s respect,’ he intoned, calling up to the stage the former Vice President, the man he believes has the ‘integrity’ needed to get it done.”