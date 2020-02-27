GOP Lawmaker Shuts Down ‘Florida Man’ for Calling LGBT People Pedophiles: WATCH

A Republican state lawmaker in Florida earned praise from both sides of the aisle this week for cutting off a witness who likened LGBT people to pedophiles.

The incident occurred during a meeting of the Florida House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

Greg Pound, who is well known at the Florida Capitol for his extremist right-wing views and conspiracy theories, signed up to testify on the topic of “saving families.”

Florida man Greg Pound at yesterday's House Appropriations Committee meeting says LGBTQ stands for "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and P for pedophile" #BecauseFlorida (shout-out to Chair @Travis_Cummings for shutting him TF down) pic.twitter.com/YYh0YIixza — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) February 26, 2020

“Just a real quick question on the alphabet there,” Pound told the committee. “The L is for lesbians, the G is for gay, B is for Bisexual, T [is for] Transgender, Q is queer, and then P would be pedophile. Now let me ask you this: Where do these people get their children? Where are they getting these —”

At that point, the Republican chairman of the committee, Rep. Travis Cummings, intervened.

“Mr. Pound, your testimony has ended here on this item today,” Cummings said.

“On what grounds?” Pound responded.

“On what grounds?” Cummings said. “What’s coming out of your mouth. It’s offensive.”

“The LGBT is not offensive? It’s not morally offensive to you?” Pounds responded.

Cummings then directed the committee’s sergeant-at-arms to “engage” by removing Pounds from the podium, prompting applause from the gallery.

The “P” in longer versions of abbreviations referring to the LGBT community, such as LGBTQIAAP, actually stands for “pansexual.”

Among those who praised Cummings’ response was openly gay Rep. Carlos G. Smith, D-Orlando, who is also a member of the committee.

A member of the public just told our House Appropriations Committee LGBTQ stands for "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and P for pedophile." Thank you Chair @Travis_Cummings putting a stop to this bigoted rant. Homophobia is alive and well in Florida. — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) February 25, 2020

“Thank you Chair @Travis_Cummings putting a stop to this bigoted rant. Homophobia is alive and well in Florida,” Smith wrote on Twitter.

A few more reactions below.

Known white supremacist Greg Pound, who has had his own children taken away from him and has already been determined to be a threat to himself or others when he was Baker Acted in 2008, testified in committee on “white replacement theory.”https://t.co/MKKBpLCyvU — Impeached POSUT tRump* Human Scum (@POSUTtRUmp) February 25, 2020

Greg's own website from 2009 is something to behold. It's less pitch for elected office and more disturbing screed, but not much has changed with Greg it seems. https://t.co/P7FTBGPxfK pic.twitter.com/RbRpgMt1kA — WhistlingPickle (@PickleWhistling) February 27, 2020

That guys whole vibe is like “what if Jimmy Buffett was a huge bigot?” — Geoff (@GeoffPuryear) February 26, 2020

Having spent my formative political years working with moderate republicans to block the gay marriage ban that RPOF used to drive turnout, it’s heartening to see tolerance is now a mainstream position in both parties! — f.s. wisen (@foswi) February 26, 2020

Now only if Speaker @RepJoseOliva would do the correct thing and push for #LGBT protections in Florida. — Michael Rajner (@MichaelRajner) February 25, 2020

