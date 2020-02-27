GOP Lawmaker Shuts Down ‘Florida Man’ for Calling LGBT People Pedophiles: WATCH

A Republican state lawmaker in Florida earned praise from both sides of the aisle this week for cutting off a witness who likened LGBT people to pedophiles.
The incident occurred during a meeting of the Florida House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.
Greg Pound, who is well known at the Florida Capitol for his extremist right-wing views and conspiracy theories, signed up to testify on the topic of “saving families.”
“Just a real quick question on the alphabet there,” Pound told the committee. “The L is for lesbians, the G is for gay, B is for Bisexual, T [is for] Transgender, Q is queer, and then P would be pedophile. Now let me ask you this: Where do these people get their children? Where are they getting these —”
At that point, the Republican chairman of the committee, Rep. Travis Cummings, intervened.
“Mr. Pound, your testimony has ended here on this item today,” Cummings said.
“On what grounds?” Pound responded.
“On what grounds?” Cummings said. “What’s coming out of your mouth. It’s offensive.”
“The LGBT is not offensive? It’s not morally offensive to you?” Pounds responded.
Cummings then directed the committee’s sergeant-at-arms to “engage” by removing Pounds from the podium, prompting applause from the gallery.
The “P” in longer versions of abbreviations referring to the LGBT community, such as LGBTQIAAP, actually stands for “pansexual.”
Among those who praised Cummings’ response was openly gay Rep. Carlos G. Smith, D-Orlando, who is also a member of the committee.
“Thank you Chair @Travis_Cummings putting a stop to this bigoted rant. Homophobia is alive and well in Florida,” Smith wrote on Twitter.
A few more reactions below.