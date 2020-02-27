Taylor Swift Dons Male Drag to Transform into a Toxic D-bag for ‘The Man’ — MUSIC VIDEO

In her new music video for “The Man”, Taylor Swift has done a full transformation, donning full male drag to become the epitome of toxic masculinity: a hideous boss who berates his employees; a manspreading subway rider who disobeys smoking laws and urinates publicly; a celebrity playboy (Leo!) who objectifies women and treats service workers like trash; a father who flirts with other moms at the park; and a tantrum-throwing tennis player.
Swift directed the video, in which she talks to her male alter ego at the end. Swift’s male voice is dubbed by Dwayne Johnson.
And Twitter has a few things to say about “Tyler Swift”: