Iowa Caucus Results: WATCH

Iowa caucus results are on the way. Iowa holds its Democratic caucuses on Monday night, providing the first results of the Democratic primary. Caucus locations around Iowa must be open by 6:30 pm CT and voters need to be in line by 7. Results should begin coming in Monday evening, though a victor may not be known until Tuesday.

The two-phase caucus process, via CNBC: “The first phase: Caucus participants may pick any candidate. The number of supporters each candidate has is then tallied up by state party officials as well as by representatives of each of the campaigns. The second phase: The number of candidates is whittled down. Presidential candidates who received less than 15% are considered nonviable. That means their supporters have two main options: pick a viable candidate to support or persuade enough supporters of other nonviable contenders to join their side to meet the 15% threshold.”

Follow the results on any of the live feeds below:

