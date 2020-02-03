Conservative Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Reveals He Has Advanced Lung Cancer: AUDIO

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh announced on his show on Monday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Said Limbaugh: “I wish I didn’t have to tell you this and I thought about not telling anybody. I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing. Because I don’t like making things about me. But there are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment. I don’t want to burden anybody with it and I haven’t wanted to. But it is what it is. And you know me, I’m the mayor of Real-ville. … So this has happened. And my intention is to come here every day I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day. Because that’s the source of my greatest satisfaction.”