Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges Alleging Staged Hate Crime: WATCH

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to six new charges of disorderly conduct in Chicago related to an investigation by special prosecutor Dan Webb in connection with the January 2019 racist and homophobic attack Smollett allegedly staged.

CBS Chicago reports: “Smollett’s attorney, Tina Glandian, entered the plea on his behalf during a brief hearing Monday morning before Cook County Judge James Linn. Special prosecutor Dan Webb requested $10,000 bail for Smollett – the same bond from his original case – but Linn said he didn’t see Smollett as a flight risk, and granted him a recognizance bond, which doesn’t require him to post any money to be released ahead of trial. Smollett is due back in court on March 18. Smollett’s attorneys had sought to delay the arraignment, after filing a motion with the Illinois Supreme Court, seeking a stay as it considers their request to vacate a Cook County court order appointing a special prosecutor in the case. The defense team also filed a separate motion to dismiss the case against Smollett on double jeopardy grounds.”

