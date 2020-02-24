Susan Sarandon vs. Pelosi, Stock Market, Katherine Johnson, Clint Eastwood, Marianne Williamson, Ricky Martin: HOT LINKS

ENEMIES LIST. Trump has one, and it’s long: “The Trump White House and its allies, over the past 18 months, assembled detailed lists of disloyal government officials to oust — and trusted pro-Trump people to replace them — according to more than a dozen sources familiar with the effort who spoke to Axios. … Since Trump’s Senate acquittal, aides say the president has crossed a psychological line regarding what he calls the ‘Deep State.’ He feels his government — from Justice to State to Defense to Homeland Security — is filled with ‘snakes.’ He wants them fired and replaced ASAP.”

SUSAN SARANDON. Actress tweets call to unseat Nancy Pelosi.

We’re not looking to keep Pelosi because there’s a progressive running against her who supports Medicare for All and the Green New Deal among other things. Check out @ShahidForChange at https://t.co/g293QvlKFB and vote by March 3rd. https://t.co/6G8MWfUzIP February 23, 2020

HARVEY WEINSTEIN. Guilty of third degree rape and criminal sexual act. “The criminal sex act charge could get Harvey up to 25 years in prison, so while Harvey won’t be getting life in prison, nor was he held accountable for the more serious crimes alleged against him, he could be sent to the clink for a while.”

"The judge then announced that Mr. Weinstein would immediately be sent to jail to await his sentencing.



But as court officers approached him, the producer seemed stunned and refused to move.



Moments later, he was handcuffed and removed from the room, limping." February 24, 2020

RIP. Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician portrayed in Hidden Figures, has died. “Johnson helped our nation enlarge the frontiers of space even as she made huge strides that also opened doors for women and people of color in the universal human quest to explore space,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

KILLER. Donald Trump Jr. gets permit to kill a grizzly bear.

BUFF BUDDIES. Riverdale stars KJ App and Charles Melton take shirtless hike in L.A.

PLUNGE. FOX Business host Charles Payne blames stock market plunge on Bernie Sanders Nevada win: “After America’s Newsroom co-host Ed Henry asked whether the sell off was ‘all coronavirus or is this the first time the markets were open since Bernie Sanders took control of the Democratic battle,’ Payne replied that ‘the Bernie factor is finally rearing its head in the stock market.'”

2020. Clint Eastwood done with Trump, endorsing Bloomberg.

MORE ENDORSEMENTS. Marianne Williamson endorsing Sanders. “In a surprise appearance at the rally, Williamson told attendees that Sanders’s strong performance a day earlier in the Nevada caucuses made it clear that the energy in the 2020 cycle was ‘unquestionably’ with his campaign.”

My statement of endorsement. pic.twitter.com/Bm2JqCFQCd — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 23, 2020

AMY BERMAN JACKSON. Judge in Roger Stone case resists request to recuse herself.

NIGERIA. Life is ruined for dozens of men accused of being gay: “In this resolutely Christian and Muslim country, homosexuality is broadly rejected across society, as casual as a snub on the street and as serious as Sharia law that threatens death by stoning.”

Dozens of Nigerian men accused of being gay were arrested and paraded before the press in a video that went viral in August 2018. They are still awaiting a trial, but the society has already penalized them https://t.co/LGjQvnxSZB pic.twitter.com/aENFvZSuIa — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2020

FIT. Fashion Institute of Technology apologizes to anyone offended by racist runway show.

A black model at a FIT runway show says she was pressured to wear bizarre, “racist” accessories like “monkey ears” and oversized lips. “I was told that it was fine to feel uncomfortable for only 45 seconds.” https://t.co/egD5tRcgVp — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 17, 2020

RICKY MARTIN. New album to “carry the message of all those who aren’t being heard” in Puerto Rico: “Martin’s upcoming album is not the one he originally envisioned. He said he was going through a very romantic period in his life when he began recording, but all that changed when the 2019 protests in Puerto Rico erupted. The demonstrations were fed by anger over corruption and over the way the government responded to Hurricane Maria, the September 2017 storm that wreaked havoc on the island, killing an estimated 2,975 people in its aftermath.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Jules Horn, Michael Yerger, Deano Perona, Edward Wilding, Victor Pinheiro and MORE.

LOVE, VICTOR. Love, Simon spin-off moves from Disney + to Hulu: “The TV series inspired by the praised 2018 movie Love, Simon is moving from Disney+ to the Disney-controlled Hulu streaming service. The half-hour comedy, which will be titled Love, Victor after its protagonist, will debut in June, LGBTQ Pride month.”

ON MORTALITY. Trixie and Katya talk about death.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sl0OYRcWlc0?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. ONR “Sober”.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/tl9CsXUiLDI?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MONDAY MUSCLE. Next In Fashion‘s Julian Woodhouse.