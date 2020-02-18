Randy Rainbow Pops Off on the Lawless President with Help from Dua Lipa: ‘No Rules for Donald’ — WATCH

Randy Rainbow has delivered some lyrical masterpieces but his latest craftwork, inspired by Dua Lipa’s smash hit “New Rules”, is up there with the best of them.

“There are no rules,” according to Rainbow:

One: Ignore the law, pretend the Constitution isn’t there anymore.

Two: Stick up for thugs, no matter what they’re guilty of.

Three: Pick up the phone, and pressure foreign governments to win your elections…

Till Republicans let you do it all again…

There are no rules for Donald. He’s got his party by the balls.

Rainbow is accompanied by a chorus of accomplice Republicans Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, and Mitch McConnell, caught in his spell, intoning their permissions: “He can do anything at all.”