Belfast Women Tie the Knot in Northern Ireland’s First Same-Sex Marriage: WATCH

Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, have married in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex wedding as the marriage equality law went into effect.

It’s official. Northern Ireland’s first same-sex wedding has taken place in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim! Presenting Mrs and Mrs Robyn and Sharni Edwards-Peoples #LGBT @Love_EqualityNI @TRPNI pic.twitter.com/hgoIZvjxwX — Amanda Ferguson (@AmandaFBelfast) February 11, 2020

Said Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland Director of Amnesty International, which helped lead the successful Love Equality campaign in Northern Ireland: “Sharni and Robyn’s wedding is a landmark moment for equality in Northern Ireland. We wish them all the love and happiness for their married life together. People in Northern Ireland have had to fight longer, harder and overcome more obstacles to win equal marriage than anywhere else in the UK or Ireland. We are proud of the LGBT community here and the thousands who marched alongside them to ensure this day became a reality. In winning this campaign, we haven’t just changed the law, we’ve changed Northern Ireland for the better.”

👆🏻👇🏻The newlyweds first dance is Over and over again by Nathan Sykes and Ariana Grande https://t.co/RVOHprjqW1 pic.twitter.com/6YoBpFUQiR — Amanda Ferguson (@AmandaFBelfast) February 11, 2020

Robyn and Sharni spoke to Good Morning Britain on the morning of their wedding: