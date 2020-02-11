Belfast Women Tie the Knot in Northern Ireland’s First Same-Sex Marriage: WATCH

Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, have married in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex wedding as the marriage equality law went into effect.
Said Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland Director of Amnesty International, which helped lead the successful Love Equality campaign in Northern Ireland: “Sharni and Robyn’s wedding is a landmark moment for equality in Northern Ireland. We wish them all the love and happiness for their married life together. People in Northern Ireland have had to fight longer, harder and overcome more obstacles to win equal marriage than anywhere else in the UK or Ireland. We are proud of the LGBT community here and the thousands who marched alongside them to ensure this day became a reality. In winning this campaign, we haven’t just changed the law, we’ve changed Northern Ireland for the better.”
Robyn and Sharni spoke to Good Morning Britain on the morning of their wedding: