Transgender Teen Collapses in Joy at Classmates’ Surprise B-Day Gift: Enough Money to Legally Change His Name — WATCH

Transgender teen Andi Bernabe got a huge surprise for his 18th birthday: his Dallas-area high school classmates raised enough money ($300) for him to legally change his name.

Bernabe’s reaction was captured in a video posted to TikTok which has gone viral with millions of views across social media.

HI THIS IS LITERALLY THE CUTEST FUCKIBG THING OH KY GOD pic.twitter.com/ZU70m47VbQ — ren 🎹 arcade’s simp (@komahina__) February 8, 2020

Said Bernabe to Yahoo: “It happened out of nowhere. I had no clue at all, not even hints. They made this fake paper birth certificate and they all signed it. I obviously dropped down to the floor and started crying. It was overwhelming honestly, I couldn’t believe they actually did it, especially since it’s $300. I was planning on getting a job to pay for it, and just putting a little bit away every month.”