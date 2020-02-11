Transgender Teen Collapses in Joy at Classmates’ Surprise B-Day Gift: Enough Money to Legally Change His Name — WATCH

Transgender teen Andi Bernabe got a huge surprise for his 18th birthday: his Dallas-area high school classmates raised enough money ($300) for him to legally change his name.
Bernabe’s reaction was captured in a video posted to TikTok which has gone viral with millions of views across social media.
I don't deserve friends as good as mine🥺🥰
Said Bernabe to Yahoo: “It happened out of nowhere. I had no clue at all, not even hints. They made this fake paper birth certificate and they all signed it. I obviously dropped down to the floor and started crying. It was overwhelming honestly, I couldn’t believe they actually did it, especially since it’s $300. I was planning on getting a job to pay for it, and just putting a little bit away every month.”