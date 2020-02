America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champion Nyle DiMarco got a drag makeover from RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Miz Cracker.

DiMarco said he was “nervous and excited” before getting into drag for the first time ever. While getting made up, DiMarco signed about his foundation, his childhood growing up in a deaf family, and what inspires him. DiMarco also taught Miz Cracker how to sign phrases like “Slide into my DMs” and “Netflix and chill.” Check out the big reveal below.