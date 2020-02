In October 2018, Architectural Digest paid a visit to Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s stunning home in Los Angeles, and this week they popped in to take a tour of his and husband Justin Mikita’s New York apartment.

Features of the apartment: Justin’s Tony Award, their Moonman for the Taylor Swift video “You Need To Calm Down”, Abe Lincoln, their Santa’s Burning Man beard wall hanging, a buddha, Timothee Chalamet, the cloud, a neon cock, photo shoot bread, custom wallpaper, and more.