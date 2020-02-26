‘The Daily Show’ Asks LGBTQ Voters if They’ll Vote for Pete Buttigieg: WATCH

The Daily Show‘s Jaboukie Young-White spoke to LGBTQ voters in New York City about Pete Buttigieg, asking them if they would vote for the gay South Bend mayor for president.

Said one voter who’s voting for Pete: “Our community has a bit of a shameful history in the sense that gay white men have historically marginalized the contributions of trans women and trans men and people of color.”

Said another: “I’m trans and knowing that there is going to be a cis gay presidential candidate doesn’t make my life any safer as a trans woman.”

Shown the TIME magazine cover of Buttigieg and Chasten, the same voter said, “I see it as a disappointingly sanitized version of what it means to be gay.”

“If that’s not gay enough for the people of this country,” added the Pete voter, “I don’t know what would be.”

Said White, “So it sounds like the takeaway of this conversation should be, ‘if Buttigieg does not eat his husband’s ass on live TV, he’s not gay enough for me.'”

Added the trans voter: “I think the takeaway should be that the LGBT community is not a monolith and the first gay presidential candidate means very different things to different people in our community.”