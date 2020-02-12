Pete Davidson Jokes About Tugging a Gay Guy’s D in Netflix Comedy Special: TRAILER

Pete Davidson has an upcoming Netflix standup comedy special called Alive From New York and the newly-released trailer reveals a series of gags about his gay friendships.

Davidson dug into some similar topics in a recent interview with PAPER magazine.

Said Davidson on being an ally: “Well, nothing’s cooler to me than seeing my friends crush it. I also have the most talented friends ever. And I think my friends are a good reflection of me…anybody that I f**k with is sweet and morally sound, you know? I find it super weird that it’s weird that a straight dude has gay friends…like, some straight dudes do have gay friends, but like they make like a big show of it as opposed to them genuinely being a friend…I really feel like I have to be careful when I’m saying this, but I do feel like a lot of women in entertainment use gay men as props. If you really listen to any of the songs that they’re doing, or any of the things that they’re doing, it’s to promote them[selves]. It’s rarely for the LGBT community. It’s to make them look good. Like, how cool they are that they’re hanging out with gay people.”

On his sexual awakening, Davidson added: “Well, I used to jerk off to Leonardo DiCaprio… Uhh, like his acting. Yeah. I used to have a HUGE crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. I had this huge poster of him from The Beach in my room, and there used to be, like, ‘Leo love books’… Do you remember? Like, right when Titanic came out [when I was] in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, ‘teen milk.’ There were love books and I had all of them. He was the coolest. I’ve met him twice and I’ve just shaken hands and run away fast, like…”

On last weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Davidson got a complete drag makeover from RuPaul.