Montana Lawmaker Who Says Socialists Can Be Shot: The Only Way I Would Resign ‘is if God Asked Me To’

Rep. Rodney Garcia

GOP Montana Rep. Rodney Garcia is refusing calls from his own party to resign over remarks that the U.S. Constitution says socialists can be shot.

The Billings Gazette reports: “Garcia rejected the call to resign Monday, saying that the ‘only way I would give my resignation is if God asked me to.’ The pressure to resign came after Garcia raised a question Friday during a Republican party organizing meeting in Helena. Garcia said he was concerned about socialists “entering our government” and socialists “everywhere” in Billings, before saying the Constitution says either to shoot socialists or to put them in jail.”

After being asked to clarify his remarks, Garcia added, “So actually in the Constitution of the United States (if) they are found guilty of being a socialist member you either go to prison or are shot.”