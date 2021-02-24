Southern Baptist Convention Expels Two Churches for Welcoming LGBTQ People

St. Matthews Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky

The Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee voted on Tuesday to expel two churches for being LGBTQ-inclusive.

The Tennessean reports: “Towne View Baptist Church in Kennesaw, Georgia, has been removed from the convention. The executive committee says the church affirms homosexual behavior. St. Matthews Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, has been removed from the convention. The executive committee says the church affirms homosexual behavior.”

Two additional churches were expelled for sexual abuse violations.

The AP reports: “Towne View began admitting LGBTQ worshippers as members in October 2019 after a same-sex couple with three adopted children asked Conrad if they could attend, a decision he defends as the right thing to do. St. Matthews Baptist was among more than 12 churches that lost their affiliation with the Kentucky Baptist Convention in 2018 because they made financial contributions to the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, which had recently lifted a ban on hiring LGBTQ employees.”