42 Percent of LGBTQ Americans Went for Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday: NBC Exit Poll

42 percent of voters on Super Tuesday voted for Bernie Sanders, according to an NBC News exit poll.

NBC News reports: “The poll, which was conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states, found that slightly less than 1 of every 10 voters identified as “LGBT.” In addition to the 42 percent of such voters who went for Sanders, I-Vt., 22 percent backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — meaning two-thirds of all LGBT votes went to the two most progressive Democrats on the ballot. The two most competitive centrists in the race, former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, got 19 percent and 6 percent, respectively.”

Buttigieg, who suspended his campaign, received 6 percent.

Joe Biden took the majority of delegates in 9 out of 14 Super Tuesday states.