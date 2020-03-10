Alex Jones DUI, ‘Central Park’, Kelly Clarkson, Payroll Tax, Designing Women, Daniel Craig, Dolly Parton: HOT LINKS

ALEX JONES. Right-wing conspiracy theorist and Trump ally charged with DUI. “Jones, 46, was booked at 12:37 a.m., said Kristen Dark, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The driving while intoxicated charge is a class B misdemeanor, she said.”

Jones showed some paperwork showing he was tested at just under .08 — in Texas you can still be charged with operating while intoxicated if you are under the limit but still impaired. Jones blamed his arrest on the fact he was in a hot tub earlier in the evening. — Timothy Johnson (@timothywjohnson) March 10, 2020

FINANCIAL FIX? Trump wants payroll tax waived through election. “Donald Trump told Republican senators on Tuesday that he wants a payroll tax holiday through the November election so that taxes don’t go back up before voters decide whether to return him to office, according to three people familiar with the president’s remarks.”

NO SYMPTOMS, NO ANYTHING. Trump’s doctor told him there’s no need for him to be tested.

Pres. Trump said the White House doctor told him there’s “no reason” to get him tested, “there’s no symptoms, no anything” https://t.co/W3lUqJZdeA pic.twitter.com/lOpkBwwgqj March 10, 2020

MELTING DOWN. Trump may pretend to be calm over the coronavirus but he’s a germaphobe and he’s losing it.

MUELLER REPORT. House wins access to grand jury details: “The appeals panel sided with the chief judge of the DC District Court, who had roundly criticized the Justice Department’s legal theories to keep the Mueller materials under seal and endorsed the House’s investigation into President Donald Trump.”

TRUMP’S DREAM. Putin endorses legislation enabling him to run for two more terms: “The proposal, unexpectedly floated by a lawmaker at a session of Russia’s lower house of Parliament on Tuesday, would allow Mr. Putin — who is 67 years old and was first elected president in 2000 — to remain in power until at least 2036.”

HOME STUDY. Harvard and Amherst tell students not to come back after spring break: “The goal of these changes is to minimize the need to gather in large groups and spend prolonged time in close proximity with each other in spaces such as classrooms, dining halls, and residential buildings.”

ANGEL IN A CENTERFOLD. Dolly Parton says she’s going to be on the cover of Playboy again. “Boobs are still the same.”

RACIST POLICING. Police stop black people at a rate 219 percent higher than white people.

SCOTT JOHNSON. Reward for information about gay man’s death in Australia in 1988 grows to $2 million: “Scott Johnson’s naked body was found at the base of a cliff at Blue Fish Point in December 1988.”

SPARTA! Gerard Butler will be part of the Olympic torch relay in Greece.

DESIGNING WOMEN. Stage play to debut this year. “Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, the creator of that 1980s and ’90s sitcom about the employees of an Atlanta design firm, has reimagined the show as a stage play. The play, also called ‘Designing Women,’ will bring the TV show’s characters into the present day. It will have its premiere this summer at TheaterSquared in Fayetteville, Ark.”

MORE THAN A NIP SLIP. Daniel Craig takes off his shirt and unbuttons his jeans for GQ.

COVER OF THE DAY. Kelly Clarkson covers Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me”.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE DAY. Taylor Swift’s “The Man”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Central Park.

TOOTHY TUESDAY. Eddie “Like Murphy”.