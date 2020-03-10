Poachers Slaughter Kenya’s Only White Female Giraffe and Her Calf

Poachers have killed Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf, the Northern Rangelands Trust reported today.

Two rare white giraffes–a mother giraffe and her calf– were killed by poachers in a Kenyan wildlife sanctuary, officials say. https://t.co/zp2p65mB8B March 10, 2020

Wrote the NRT in a press release: “Her calf was the second birth reported in August last year, resulting in a family of three white giraffes. After this incident, only a lone bull remains. The white giraffes are not albinos, but have a condition called leucism, which allows them to continue to produce dark pigment in soft tissues, such as the eyes.”

GOOD NEWS!👏

The famous White giraffe in @IshaqbiniHirola Community Conservancy, Garissa has given birth to her second white baby! It’s a family of three now.

Congratulations to the mother and good job to our rangers for monitoring & protecting the white giraffes. @kwskenya pic.twitter.com/fbA20J4Yts August 23, 2019

Said Mohammed Ahmednoor, manager of the reserve in Garissa County, Kenya” “This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffes.”

Poachers kill Kenya's only white female giraffe and her calf: report https://t.co/uQM5Zo48QL pic.twitter.com/OWelCaoz9n — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2020