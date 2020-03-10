Poachers Slaughter Kenya’s Only White Female Giraffe and Her Calf

Poachers have killed Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf, the Northern Rangelands Trust reported today.
Wrote the NRT in a press release: “Her calf was the second birth reported in August last year, resulting in a family of three white giraffes. After this incident, only a lone bull remains. The white giraffes are not albinos, but have a condition called leucism, which allows them to continue to produce dark pigment in soft tissues, such as the eyes.”
Said Mohammed Ahmednoor, manager of the reserve in Garissa County, Kenya” “This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffes.”