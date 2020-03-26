Towleroad Gay News

NOW…Quick, Grab A Drink and Join us for Justin Vivian Bond’s Live “Auntie Glam’s ‘I Hate Spring’ Happy Hour” — WATCH Party 5pm Eastern

Justin Vivian Bond is promising quite a show. Join us. See below for what’s goign on here and how to mix a quick drink.

And be sure to “buy your auntie a drink” and contribute to Justin Vivian Bond at the Virtual Tip Jar: Venmo @Justin-Bond-20 (with credit cards and more you can go to the site www.justinvivianbond.com)

They write, “Mix yourself a cocktail or a mocktail, play dress up, and join Your Auntie Glam and her piano man David Sytkowski at 5pm Eastern Time for some chit chat, music and the DL on the LD.”

