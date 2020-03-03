Tornado Rips Through Downtown Nashville Overnight, 8 Killed, 20+ Hurt: Video

A powerful tornado ripped through Nashville, Tennessee overnight, overturning trucks and taking out entire neighborhoods. On Tuesday morning, the death toll stood at 8.

Nashville Tennessee tornado overnight killing 2 people.

I-40 in Lebanon area shutdown due to multiple trucks flipped over, power lines across the interstate & building fires.

Please be safe as this storm is still on the move. 🙏#Tornado#NashvilleTNpic.twitter.com/xc7rVqb0K7 — Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) March 3, 2020

News Channel 5 reports: “Two people were killed in East Nashville, according to Metro Police. .. Officials with the Nashville Fire Department say they’re responding to about 40 structure collapses throughout town. Serious damage was caused in many parts of town including Germantown, where we’ve seen some of the worst damage. Reporter Chris Conte called the damage ‘profound,’ saying hundreds of residents will be displaced.”

I am currently working with those at the Emergency Operations Center and receiving regular updates and damage assessment reports. I am also working closely with federal contacts on all recovery assistance options. A more comprehensive media update is coming up this morning. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 3, 2020

Pictures coming in from East Nashville: This is Woodland & 10th. That's where Drifters, Beyond The Edge, Five Points Pizza, etc used to be.



There's nothing left.



I'm crying, man. This is hard to see. pic.twitter.com/kpPHulgypq March 3, 2020

Traffic on Google maps shows possible tornado track right through downtown Nashville. Reports confirm the tornado is STILL on the ground racing east along I-40 just passed US-70. pic.twitter.com/OKnGjbUueg — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) March 3, 2020

#BREAKING: Police report multiple injuries after tornado strikes Mount Juliet in Tennessee; Mount Juliet Police: "We have requested mutual aid from allied agencies. We continue to search for injured. Stay home if you can."pic.twitter.com/LdRh8ewjuw — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) March 3, 2020

I-40 west bound two trucks overturned and at least two vehicles with damage. Signs are ripped up bad. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/cxvoAeUar2 — WKRN Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) March 3, 2020

Nashville Germantown area hit hard around 1 AM Central Time The 🌪 traveled along the I-40 corridor for miles early this morning 2 people confirmed dead #NashvilleTN #Tornado pic.twitter.com/4exCEUMJib — Cedar Posts (@CedarPosts) March 3, 2020