Tornado Rips Through Downtown Nashville Overnight, 8 Killed, 20+ Hurt: Video

A powerful tornado ripped through Nashville, Tennessee overnight, overturning trucks and taking out entire neighborhoods. On Tuesday morning, the death toll stood at 8.
News Channel 5 reports: “Two people were killed in East Nashville, according to Metro Police. .. Officials with the Nashville Fire Department say they’re responding to about 40 structure collapses throughout town. Serious damage was caused in many parts of town including Germantown, where we’ve seen some of the worst damage. Reporter Chris Conte called the damage ‘profound,’ saying hundreds of residents will be displaced.”