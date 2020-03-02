Bloomberg Apologizes for BJ Joke He Doesn’t Remember: WATCH

During a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday night, Mike Bloomberg apologized for a joke he was said to have made in front of employees in the early years of his company.

The joke, which was referring to the company’s Bloomberg Terminal software systems, allegedly went like this: “It will do everything, including give you a blow job. I guess that puts a lot of you girls out of business.”

Said Bloomberg: “I can tell you that years ago on the trading room floors, things were different… I apologize for that, I’m sorry if somebody was hurt… If I annoyed somebody or hurt somebody, I apologize. I can’t go rewrite history. I can only tell you now it is a different world.”