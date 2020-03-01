Pete Buttigieg Exiting 2020 Presidential Race After Historic Candidacy: REACTIONS, VIDEO

Pete Buttigieg suspended his historic campaign for president on Sunday night following a fourth place finish in the South Carolina Democratic primary.
The NYT reports: After raising more than $76 million in 2019, an astonishing haul for a mayor with no national profile, Mr. Buttigieg spent nearly all his treasure in Iowa and New Hampshire. He faced campaigning across the coast-to-coast states of Super Tuesday with evaporating funds and little chance of clearing the threshold of 15 percent of votes needed to amass delegates.
