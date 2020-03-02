CDC Erases Coronavirus Test Disclosures from Website as Mike Pence Prays with Task Force

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has stopped reporting statistics about coronavirus testing on its website, according to journalist Judd Legum, who shared screenshots of the erasure he called a “cover-up.”

BREAKING: The CDC has stopped disclosing the number of Americans tested for coronavirus.



On the left is how the website looked last night. On the right is what it looks like now, with the testing info removed.



The lack of testing is a scandal.



This is the coverup. pic.twitter.com/za5w9dkEKq — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 2, 2020

The change to the government’s website as coronavirus cases began to expand in the United States and a second death was reported.

Politico reports that HHS Secretary Alex Azar is getting the blame internally for failing to coordinate na effective response to the virus: “Numerous problems with the Trump administration’s testing regimen have come to light: Coronavirus tests developed by CDC were flawed, possibly because the lab itself was contaminated. The resulting lack of test capacity forced U.S. officials to screen a limited number of patients across January and February, with the CDC testing fewer than 500 Americans at the same time that China was likely testing at least 1 million of its own residents. Meanwhile, public health officials had no fallback testing option until the Food and Drug Administration granted approval for hospitals and other labs to develop their own homegrown tests on Saturday — more than six weeks after the first U.S. case of coronavirus was identified.”

Meanwhile, a photograph has emerged of Mike Pence and his task force literally trying to pray away the coronavirus.

Mike Pence and his coronavirus emergency team praying for a solution. We are so screwed. pic.twitter.com/p020FBIK9J — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) March 1, 2020