Pete Buttigieg to Endorse Joe Biden: REPORT

Pete Buttigieg is planning to endorse Joe Biden for president, according to sources who spoke to The Hill. The report comes shortly after another report that Amy Klobuchar is also planning to endorse the former vice president and just a day after the former South Bend mayor ended his historic run.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar are both expected to appear at a Biden rally in Dallas tonight: “Flight records showed a charter flight heading from South Bend to Dallas on Monday evening, and news outlets reported that Buttigieg, too, planned to appear with Biden.”

The Hill reports: “The latest endorsements for Biden point to a consolidation of the moderate lane of the Democratic race in an effort to block progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) from getting the nomination.”