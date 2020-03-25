Chris Hayes Blasts Trump’s Easter Coronavirus Timeline: ‘He’s a Genuine Threat to Public Health’ — WATCH

Chris Hayes tore apart Donald Trump’s coronavirus FOX News PR blitz on Tuesday in which he announced multiple times that he’d like to open the country by Easter (in 19 days), just days after he announced his administration was on a war footing in response to the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 800 people in the U.S..

“After a few days of said war, it seems like [Trump] is now looking to surrender,” said Hayes. “Today … Trump announced that he wants to open the country up again by Easter. Why Easter? Because it would be beautiful to see packed churches for the holidays. Easter is two and half weeks away. Other countries that have battled this epidemic have had lockdowns for 60 days. The place with the worst outbreak in the world, Wuhan, China, where all this started, are still in lockdown. Maybe they’ll be out in time for Easter.”

Added Hayes: “In the midst of this global pandemic, at this moment of crisis, the president, as he has been doing daily, as he has done since the first case arrived on our shores, went out today and said things that are flat out wrong, that are lies, and more than that, that are dangerous. That’s why we did not play you any sound of what he said today, because frankly, the president has become a kind of — well, he’s a genuine threat to public health, his rhetoric at this point, the things he says.”